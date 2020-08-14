In Big Ten cities, a fall without college football is a crushing economic blow

The cancellation of the fall season promises to wallop businesses who count on those fall weekends for survival, and the economic impact likely will measure in the tens of millions in many of the small towns across the sprawling conference.

“We’re like a lot of businesses: We rely on the back-to-school and football season to really be our big moneymaking months,” said Michael Weber, vice president of Weber’s Boutique Hotel in Ann Arbor, Mich.

For some decades now, the downtown hotel has been packed on fall weekends. Fans from all over pour into town to fill the country’s largest stadium and also fill one of the area’s most storied hotels. For many, the pregame brunch and postgame dinners at Weber’s are staples.

This week’s news that the Big Ten would not be playing football this fall wasn’t just a gut-punch; it struck businesses and industries that already had been walloped mightily this year by the novel coronavirus pandemic, many that were hoping a busy football season could salvage the year financially. Hotels, bars and restaurants — many of the businesses that thrive during the college football season — are also many of the ones hit hardest by the pandemic.

Weber’s was closed for a full month in the spring and is still operating at less than 50 percent of its normal sales.