In big shift, Pope names six women to Vatican financial oversight body By Reuters





By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has actually selected six women, consisting of the previous treasurer for Britain’s Prince Charles, to the council that manages Vatican financial resources, calling them in one fell swoop to a few of the most senior functions.

The consultations to among the Holy See’s essential workplaces marked the current effort by the pope to keep pledges to enhance gender balance made years ago however which women’s groups have actually stated were too sluggish in being understood.

Francis has actually currently selected women as deputy foreign minister, director of the Vatican Museums, and deputy head of the Vatican Press Office, along with 4 women as councillors to the Synod of Bishops, which prepares significant conferences.

Still, Thursday’s brand-new consultations marked the biggest variety of women called at one time to Vatican posts.

The formerly all-male Council for the Economy includes 15 posts. One cardinal is the planner and the 14 other posts are divided equally amongst members of the clergy and lay individuals.

The seven-member ordinary part now includes six women and one male. Of the six women, 2 each are from Britain, Spain andGermany The sole male lay member is Italian.

One of the Britons, Leslie Jane Ferrar, was treasurer to Prince Charles from 2015 to …