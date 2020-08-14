In Beirut, Iran’s Zarif says up to Lebanon to decide future government By Reuters

2/2
©Reuters Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif check outs Lebanon
©Reuters Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif check outs Lebanon
2/2
BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese need to be the only celebration who needs to decide their future government, Iran’s Foreign Minster Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Friday in Beirut.
Speaking after a conference with his Lebanese equivalent, he stated Iran and personal Iranian business are prepared to aid Lebanon with restoration after the devastating surge at the port of Beirut recently, and with the rehab of the electrical energy sector.
The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which had the assistance of the Iranian- lined up Hezbollah, resigned in the wake of the surge.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, implying costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will not …