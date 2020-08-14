In Beirut, Iran’s Zarif says up to Lebanon to decide future government By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif check outs Lebanon



BEIRUT (Reuters) – The Lebanese need to be the only celebration who needs to decide their future government, Iran’s Foreign Minster Mohammad Javad Zarif stated on Friday in Beirut.

Speaking after a conference with his Lebanese equivalent, he stated Iran and personal Iranian business are prepared to aid Lebanon with restoration after the devastating surge at the port of Beirut recently, and with the rehab of the electrical energy sector.

The government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab, which had the assistance of the Iranian- lined up Hezbollah, resigned in the wake of the surge.