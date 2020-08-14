In Battle Royale against Apple, Spotify and Match Group throw support behind ‘Fortnite’-developer Epic Games

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games is geared up for a bona fide dust-up against Big Tech, and it is winning the support of other prominent app developers in the process.
and Match Group Inc. recently issued statements in support of Epic, which filed suit against Apple Inc.
and Alphabet Inc.'s
Google late Thursday alleging monopolistic practices.
The tech giants, which represent the world’s two dominant smartphone operating systems, pulled “Fortnite” from their app stores for violating their rules on in-app payments after Epic tried offering discounts on in-game currency for players who bypassed Apple and Google with their purchases.
“We fully support Epic Games’ efforts…to show how Apple uses its dominant position and unfair policies to hurt consumers, app developers and entrepreneurs,” a Match Group spokeswoman said in a Thursday statement. “Regulators across the globe have expressed similar concerns and are examining” what some describe as “Apple’s arbitrary practices.”
A Spotify spokesperson said that the company “applaud[s] Epic Games’ decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple’s abuse of its dominant position.” The streaming music giant argued in its Thursday…