In Battle Royale against Apple, Spotify and Match Group throw support behind ‘Fortnite’-developer Epic Games

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games is geared up for a bona fide dust-up against Big Tech, and it is winning the support of other prominent app developers in the process.

recently issued statements in support of Epic, which filed suit against Apple Inc.

Google late Thursday alleging monopolistic practices.