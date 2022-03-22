Artsakh was waiting for the enemy to use the opportunity given to it again, to stop the gas supply again. This opportunity was given to him as a gift when the Armenian side agreed to repair the gas pipeline by the Azerbaijanis, Metaxe Hakobyan, a member of the “Justice” faction of the Artsakh Republic Parliament, told Aysor.am.

“We had similar problems before, we had repaired. What prevented the Armenian side from repairing this time? Now, by stopping the gas supply to Artsakh again, Azerbaijan shows that it is the owner of the situation, the whole of Artsakh, that the right of the Artsakh Armenians to live depends on their desire.

But this time the people of Artsakh, again qualifying the incident as a humanitarian catastrophe, also draw attention to the fact that Azerbaijan is violating the norms of international law with this step. Why? because in 1991 the Armenians of Artsakh self-determined, gaining the right to live in their homeland.

“If the international community does not condemn this step of Azerbaijan today, tomorrow the same Azerbaijan or another aggressor state will do the same with another country in the world, because the precedent is not punished,” said Metaxe Hakobyan.

The deputy stressed that the people of Artsakh, more than ever, are resilient and brilliantly realize that the cessation of gas supply is not a purely domestic but a security issue.

“Believe me, since this morning, everyone in Artsakh is looking at this event with a joke, trying to take each other out of the situation. In the 90s we were able to defeat the enemy by our own will.

Today I walked for two hours in Stepanakert, talking to people. No one will panic until the Russian peacekeepers are able to provide a long-term solution to the problem. “It will be the imposition of a point on a trilateral agreement on Azerbaijan on the neutral zone, or the construction of a new gas pipeline in the territory under Armenian control is already the task of the authorities,” our interlocutor said.

Metakse Hakobyan informed that today he also offered the Artsakh government to provide operative social assistance to those Artsakh families who need firewood and food. The executive promised to help.

It should be reminded that the Human Rights Defenders of Armenia և Artsakh have issued a joint statement, in which it is mentioned that the Azerbaijani side deliberately continues the state policy of pressure and intimidation of the population of Artsakh.

Former RA Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan touched upon the topic of the Artsakh gas pipeline on his Facebook page, writing:

“It is obvious that the Azerbaijani authorities have installed a valve under the name of repairing the gas pipeline, so that whenever they want, they can stop supplying gas to Artsakh.”