After the working meeting convened by Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, by the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs Karen Sargsyan, the police and rescue detachments carried out snow-clearing and, if necessary, tree-cutting works in the capital.

The traffic was paralyzed due to heavy snow. The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs cleaned the traffic lane by hand along S. Davit Street, as well as the sidewalks for the free movement of the population.

The technical means of “Mik-Shin” LLC were put into operation.

Accompanied by the director of the National Security Service Mekhak Arzumanyan and the head of the Police Artyom Harutyunyan, Minister Sargsyan returned to the snow removal works and gave instructions.

“The current situation and all the challenges can be overcome when we fight with joint efforts,” said Karen Sargsyan, while thanking the staff for doing their job responsibly.