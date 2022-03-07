According to the order of the head of the Nature Protection Inspection Body, measures have been taken to prevent illegal hunting in a number of regions of Armenia since February 24, during which 3 cases of illegal hunting were registered in Aragatsotn and Armavir regions of the Republic of Armenia. 27 types of smoothbore hunting rifles, 24 species of steppe larvae caught.



During the events, a “GAZ-66” car transporting illegal timber with 4 cubic meters of firewood without relevant documents was found in the RA Lori region. The car loaded with illegal timber was taken to a specially guarded area of ​​the Police.



Administrative proceedings are being carried out, measures of responsibility will be applied.

The events continue.