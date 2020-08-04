In Apple TV+ series, Oprah Winfrey says being White ‘gives you an advantage no matter what’

Acho begins the episode with a statement to viewers, explaining that he believes in order for White people to understand systemic racism, it starts with having an understanding of the “full level of pain” Black citizens experience.

HARRY CONNICK JR., BRAD PITT AND MORE STARS TEAM UP FOR UPCOMING GRAMMYS SPECIAL TO HONOR ESSENTIAL WORKERS

“I fervently believe that if the White person is your problem, only the White person can be your solution,” Acho said on-camera via The Washington Times.

Acho went on to say that, in America specifically, White people “run America.”

“CEOs, Fortune 500 companies, execs, ownership, they run America,” he continued. “Not an individual person, but collective White people.”

Winfrey echoed Acho’s comments by stating that while there are White Americans who “are not as powerful” as the system of White people as a whole, they are still at an advantage.

“No matter where they are on the rung or the ladder of success, they still have their Whiteness,” Winfrey said.

The television executive went on to define White privilege in her own terms.

NATALIE PORTMAN ACKNOWLEDGES HER ‘WHITE PRIVILEGE,’ CALLS TO DEFUND POLICE: ‘THESE ARE NOT ISOLATED INCIDENTS’

“You still have your Whiteness,” she…