In Africa, weeds are being used to help clean up oil spills

lower the yearly earnings of 200,000 individuals by about The intrusive types, presented to Africa from South America in the late 1800s , has actually created chaos by obstructing up lakes and waterways, ruining environments and putting incomes at danger. Recent information on the plant’s financial effect is doing not have however in Benin, a problem throughout 1999 was discovered tolower the yearly earnings of 200,000 individuals by about $84 million

That’s why Green Keeper Africa, a Benin start-up established in 2014, is attempting to lower the weed’s spread out by ripping it out of waterways and utilizing it to produce a fibrous compound that can help mopup oil spills

The business has 2 primary objectives, states Genevi ève Yehounme, its business director. “First, to take out the plant from the environment. And second, to provide an absorbent that could be used to control industrial pollution,” she informs CNN Business.

The start-up sources its water hyacinth from Lake Nokou é, in the southeast of the nation, where the plant “is a real nuisance to local communities,” states Yehounme. “People rely mostly on fishing, and that main activity is jeopardized because of water hyacinth,” she states. Thick mats of the weed restrain gain access to to fishing zones and obstruct sunshine and oxygen from entering the water, which diminishes fish stocks. The plant can worsen flooding throughout the rainy season, by avoiding excess …

