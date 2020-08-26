In Africa, weeds are being used to help clean up oil spills

That’s why Green Keeper Africa, a Benin start-up established in 2014, is attempting to lower the weed’s spread out by ripping it out of waterways and utilizing it to produce a fibrous compound that can help mopup oil spills
The business has 2 primary objectives, states Genevi ève Yehounme, its business director. “First, to take out the plant from the environment. And second, to provide an absorbent that could be used to control industrial pollution,” she informs CNN Business.
The start-up sources its water hyacinth from Lake Nokou é, in the southeast of the nation, where the plant “is a real nuisance to local communities,” states Yehounme.
“People rely mostly on fishing, and that main activity is jeopardized because of water hyacinth,” she states. Thick mats of the weed restrain gain access to to fishing zones and obstruct sunshine and oxygen from entering the water, which diminishes fish stocks.
The plant can worsen flooding throughout the rainy season, by avoiding excess …