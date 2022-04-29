Home Armenia In a telephone conversation with Lavrov, Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on negotiations... Armenia In a telephone conversation with Lavrov, Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan | Morning By Thomas Delong - April 29, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail In a telephone conversation with Lavrov, Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia’s position on negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement with Azerbaijan | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Participants of “Youth Voice” movement marching from Sardarapat to Yerevan closed the speedometer with the flag of Artsakh | Morning Armenia “Well, then, shame on Arthur Davtyan, let him go and get the drum and play the drum on YouTube.” Garik Galeyan |: ... Armenia Friendship with heroes is the most precious thing to take with you from Armenia. The last solo exhibition of Istanbul-Armenian artist Versha took... Recent Posts Arayik Harutyunyan met with Arkady Ghukasyan և Bako Sahakyan | Morning: Pence tries to declare coronavirus over as Trump pushes reopening and campaigning Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 Can Jose Mourinho turn it around at Spurs? | Saturday Social feat Chunkz and... Russia has blocked more than 85,000 fakes Most Popular The swearing-in ceremony of the judges took place at the presidential residence Judges of the Court of First Instance of Lori Region Taron Tadjosyan, Martin Arzumanyan, Judges of the Court of First Instance of Shirak Region... Employees of Yerevan Municipality were arrested on suspicion of taking bribes. police disclosure The General Department of State Protection of the Police received information on corruption crimes, which were sold to the officers of the Criminal Police's... Police units revealed 76 cases of crime, 6 of which were previously committed According to the summaries of the operative reports of the police, from April 28 to 29 the subdivisions of the police of the Republic... A trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will take... On April 29, RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the RA MFA reports. The interlocutors expressed... “Naghash” ensemble will give concerts in European countries The Armenian State Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert series of "Naghash" ensemble in European countries in May. In particular, on May 5...