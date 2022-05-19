«Informed: citizens union:» NGO: programs: Coordinator: Daniel Ioannisyan said Facebook: the post.

In recent days, NA deputy Anna Mkrtchyan has obviously repeatedly obstructed the lawful activity of the police, has not fulfilled the lawful demand of the police.

According to that, in Anna Mkrtchyan’s actions there is obviously a misdemeanor envisaged by Article 182 of the Code on Administrative Offenses. And the NA deputy does not have any immunity to defend himself from being punished for administrative offenses.

Now, in a letter addressed to the Chief of Police, we demanded to initiate proceedings against Anna Mkrtchyan, draw up a report on the violation and apply to the court to demand a fine.