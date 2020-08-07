In a heated exchange, CNN’s Poppy Harlow confronts Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow

That’s the reasoning Larry Kudlow, the White House’s Director of the National Economic Council, and the Trump administration register for. In a testy backward and forward with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Kudlow stated Republicans wish to downsize the $600 weekly additional unemployment insurance benefit in a expense or executive action that would restore the expired emergency provision

.

“I think it is a disincentive to go back to work,” Kudlow stated of the checks. “We think we can create a much better balance to provide incentives to come back to work.”

Kudlow mentioned a current University of Chicago research study as proof backing the claim. The research study discovered two-thirds of individuals getting emergency unemployment benefits are making more cash on joblessness than they were when they were working.

But Harlow immediately challenged Kudlow’s analysis of the research study.

“Larry, the University of Chicago survey … doesn’t conclude what you’re arguing,” Harlow stated. “I talked to the author of the study last night.” Harlow kept in mind the research study’s authors pressed back on conclusions that the $600 checks prevent returning work, arguing there is no proof to support that claim. “You have your professors and I have my professors,” Kudlow fired back, stating he has actually been looking for assistance from financial expert Casey Mulligan of the University ofChicago The research study was carried out by Peter Gagnon, likewise of the University of Chicago. “You brought them up,” Harlow answered back. “I was responding with the study that you cited.” Harlow …

