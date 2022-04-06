The Eurasian Economic Union does not plan to abandon mutual settlements in dollars and euros in 2022 and does not plan to fully switch to the Russian ruble, said the official representative of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina.

“No transition is planned. Our task is to expand և to promote the use of the national currencies of the Union States in mutual trade calculations. “It is envisaged by the list of measures aimed at improving the internal stability of the economies of the EEU countries, which was approved by the EEC Council,” BelTA quoted Malkina as saying.

Referring to the issue of using payment cards in the conditions of Western sanctions, Malkina noted that the EEC recommends using “Mir” payment cards when traveling within the EEU.

“There are indeed problems with Visa և Mastercard payment system cards, they have ceased to operate in Russia, but now the issue is resolved through the” Mir “payment system,” Mir “payment cards work smoothly throughout the EEU,” he said. he.