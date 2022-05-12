Hetq. In 2022, “Argavand Furniture” LLC, owned by the Chief of Staff of the National Assembly Vahan Naribekyan, signed a total of 13 contracts with various state bodies, 4 of which by “one person” procedure, ie without a tender.

According to the state procurement system armeps.am, the total value of the contracts signed with “Argavand Furniture” company this year was 22.5 million drams. In return for that money, the company supplied various furniture to state bodies.

The most recent of the mentioned contracts is the purchase made by the Prime Minister’s Office. According to the contract signed on May 6, “Argavand Furniture” was obliged to supply 5 fireproof cabinets and 25 armchairs for about 3 million drams.

The largest of this year’s contracts was signed on February 16 with the State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi. The company belonging to the NA Chief of Staff supplied chairs to the university for about 7.5 million drams.

During 2022, the Office of the President of the Republic, the Public Television, the Statistical Committee and the Constitutional Court signed contracts with “Argavand Furniture” LLC without a tender.

Let us remind you that in our previous articles we referred to the fact that in 2014 The company was founded after the change of power in 2018 and started to actively participate and win public procurement tenders. Prior to that, “Argavand Furniture” LLC had won only three times in those competitions. After the change of power, the number of contracts signed by “Argavand Furniture” between different state bodies is about 180, and their total value is almost 300 million drams.

We had previously written that “Damkar” LLC, owned by Vahan Naribekyan’s brother, is actively participating in public procurement tenders starting from 2018.

Vahan Naribekyan is the friend of the Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, a member of the “Civil Contract” party. Alen Simonyan 2021 By the order of August 3, he was appointed Chief of Staff of the National Assembly. On August 12, 2021, Vahan Naribekyan transferred the position of director of “Argavand Furniture” LLC to his brother Garik Naribekyan, but he continues to own 100% of the company.

In an interview with Hetq, Vahan Naribekyan said that in the past they were prevented from participating in the procurement process, but now the field has been liberalized. At the same time, Naribekyan insisted that the friendly relations with Alen Simonyan did not provide a favorable position for them. According to Vahan Naribekyan, after being appointed Chief of Staff of the Parliament, he stopped doing business.