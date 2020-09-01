In 2020, as Aaron Rodgers goes, so will the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is getting in 2020 with much to show, and little time in which to do it.

As Aaron Rodgers goes, so too, usually, do the Green Bay Packers.

That’s not just real in the most apparent sense– when Rodgers plays lights-out, the Packers win– though naturally that becomes part of it.

But over the last few years, Rodgers’ mind-set– his responses in interview, body movement in camp, and total attitude– have actually been incredibly precise predictors of how the group will do that season. With Rodgers and the Packers, those who follow the group carefully have actually discovered a nearly preternatural cause-and-effect relationship.

Consider: in lateSept 2014, the Packers remained in the middle of a 1-2 start for the 3rd successive season. Fans online had actually worked themselves into a tizzy, questioning why this group took so long each year to go from no to 60– or why it could not set the cruise control when it did arrive.

Then, the dulcet tones of Rodgers’ voice on ESPN Radio: “R-E-L-A-X. Relax.”

Like magic, the Packers went on to win 11 of their last 13 video games, protecting the NFC North title and a first-round playoff bye. Rodgers completed the season with 38 goals, his third-most given that ending up being a starter 7 seasons previously, and 5 interceptions, his most affordable to that point.

“It’s sort of my …