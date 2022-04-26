“Homeland” party council member Arsen Babayan wrote.

“There are people who raise a rhetorical question, what is the difference? In 2018, they were changing the government in the same way.

Although rhetorical questions do not imply answers, I want to talk about two possible differences.

1) In 2018 they were changing the government to destroy our homeland, in 2022 we are changing the government to prevent the destruction, to preserve and develop our homeland.

2) They changed the government by order of Turkey in 2018, in 2022 the Armenians will dismiss those who carried out the order of 2018 by fulfilling the duty of their souls.

This is the most Armenian and life struggle that we will end. ”