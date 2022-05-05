Ishkhan Saghatelyan, NA Deputy Speaker, MP of the “Hayastan” faction, representative of the Resistance Movement, responded to the publication of the first President of the Republic of Armenia Leon Ter-Petrosyan during the rally in France Square, in which he noted that whoever is in power instead of Pashinyan, They are wrapped around the neck of Armenia. “

“Dear Mr. Leon Ter-Petrosyan, you said the same words in 1997-98. You said that it is impossible, we must give in, the whole world is against us, “Sergo dear, you will not live well until we hand over Karabakh.” But life has shown that when there was another government instead of you, we did not give up for 20 years, ու Armenia and Artsakh developed without giving up. “But when the bearers of your ideology and the children of the soul came to power in 2018, who were in that” line “that we should give, there is no other way, we gave 72% of Artsakh,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He emphasized that the current government must leave so that we can save Armenia and Artsakh.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan also referred to the proposal to sit at a table with Nikol Pashinyan to find a way out of the situation, which was voiced by Levon Ter-Petrosyan.

“Mr. Ter-Petrosyan, with the genocidal plague, as you described, we have no question of sitting at the table. “We have one agenda with him: peaceful, transition, removal a minute ago,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced.