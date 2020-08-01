IMSA replaces WGI, Lime Rock with Road Atlanta, Charlotte

As per the current modifications, the Sahlen’s 6 Hours of The Glen– which had actually currently been moved from its early July slot to Labor Day Weekend– has actually now been canned entirely. In its location comes a six-hour race at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, hardly 5 weeks prior to the 10- hour Petit Le Mans at the exact same location.

Meanwhile the GT Le Mans and GT Daytona classes have actually lost their September round at Lime Rock Park, CT, and will rather run a 100- minute race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’sRoval This will form a remarkable double-header onOct 9-10, as IMSA will be sharing the location with NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup and Xfinity series.

IMSA’s declaration stated that it “continues to monitor state and local COVID-19 guidelines which may make additional schedule revisions appropriate in the coming weeks.”

Revised 2020 IMSA schedule

January 25/26 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

July 3-4 Daytona International Speedway ( DPi, GTLM, GTD)

July 17-18 Sebring Raceway

July 31-Aug 2 Road America

Aug 21-23 VIRginia International Raceway ( GTLM, GTD just)

Sept 4-6 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

Sept 25-27 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course ( DPi, GTLM, GTD)

Oct 9-10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (GTLM, GTD just)

Oct14-17 Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta

Oct 30-Nov 1 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

November …