Imran Khan criticised after calling Osama Bin Laden a ‘martyr’

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Imran Khan referred to Bin Laden all through a speech in the National Assembly on Thursday





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under fire from opposition MPs after telling parliament that the US “martyred” Osama Bin Laden.

Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, was killed in 2011 when US special forces raided his hideout in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

Pakistan wasn’t informed ahead of time.

“I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama Bin Laden, martyred him,” Khan said.

Khan used the phrase “shaheed” – a reverential Arabic term for a martyr of Islam.

Opposition leader and former Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif criticised Mr Khan, calling Bin Laden an “ultimate terrorist”.

“He destroyed my nation, and [Khan] is calling him a martyr,” Mr Asif said in parliament.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party was in power when Bin Laden was killed, accused the prime minister of appeasing violent extremism.

Meena Gabeena, a high-profile Pakistani activist, wrote on Twitter: “Muslims all over the globe are struggling because of the discrimination they face due to recent terrorism and our PM makes it worse by calling [Osama Bin Laden] a martyr of Islam!”

Mr Khan’s speech came as Pakistan’s foreign office rejected a US state department report accusing Pakistan of continuing to be a safe haven for regionally focused terrorist groups.

“While the report recognizes that al-Qaeda has been seriously degraded in the region, it neglects to mention Pakistan’s crucial role in decimating al-Qaeda, thereby diminishing the threat that the terrorist group once posed to the world,” the foreign office said.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Osama bin Laden was killed in a 2011 US raid in Pakistan





Mr Khan, a former cricketer, has previously been criticised as sympathetic towards the Taliban, and branded “Taliban Khan” by opponents.

Following his controversial Bin Laden remark on Thursday, Afrasiab Khatak, a nationalist former senator and former head of the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), said in a tweet that the prime minister had been delivered to power to implement “Project Taliban”.

In a TV interview four years back, Mr Khan refused to call Bin Laden a terrorist when pressed by the interviewer.

Analysis: M Ilyas Khan, BBC News, Islamabad

Imran Khan called Osama Bin Laden a martyr not as a result of any ideological commitment to the 9/11 mastermind but because it was politically convenient.

The world has come a good way from the politics of 9/11, but Islamist militancy is still the key weapon of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment to push for its perceived aims in India and Afghanistan.

Bin Laden as well as other senior al-Qaeda and Taliban leaders of the time remain revered by the militants, and they be useful tools in hiring people to the main cause. Any go on to officially downgrade Bin Laden’s status therefore could be counter-productive.

Mr Khan is seen by his critics as near the military establishment – a proxy who has been catapulted to power in a 2018 election allegedly rigged by the military.

His word choice on Thursday wasn’t an accident. Many noted that during his speech that he initially used the word “killed” for Bin Laden, then stopped himself and corrected to “martyred”.