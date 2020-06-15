Improving football’s diversity rests on club owners, says Stephen Warnock | Football News





Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo happens to be the only BAME manager in the Premier League

Football club owners must ask themselves why the number of black managers in the game remains so low, according to former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock.

Just six managers across England’s 91 league clubs identify as being from the BAME back ground, leading to requires English football to address the possible lack of black representation in positions of power.

Warnock feels it’s down to those at the top of England’s clubs to handle the imbalance when considering candidates, and referenced the Rooney Rule for helping improve diversity within football’s high-profile jobs.

“This is a question more for owners of football clubs – people who are employing people,” he told The Football Show.

“Are they getting the same opportunities? We’re not sure.

“You go through the Rooney rule when which was brought in. We had an identical sort of thing coming into the overall game in England and the Premier League, the Football League and the FA.

“What’s the process that clubs go through and how do they look at managers?”

Twelve years back, Warnock was playing for a Blackburn Rovers side managed by Paul Ince.

Paul Ince became the Premier League’s first black British manager when that he joined Blackburn in 2008

Spells at Macclesfield and MK Dons preceded the former Manchester United midfielder’s proceed to Blackburn, and Warnock insists each individual ought to be appointed on ability – not skin colour.

“It wasn’t even a talking point. It wasn’t even something that had crossed any of the players’ minds at all,” Warnock said.

“He was the right man for the task.

“He had done a great job at Macclesfield then he did a good job at MK Dons and he deserved a shot at coming into Blackburn and being fully a Premier League manager.

“There was nothing about race discussed in any way, and nor should there be.

“He was there on merit as being the worthy candidate who got the job.”