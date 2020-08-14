Improve The Feedback You Give To Your Learners

A Little Encouragement Goes A Long Way

It is no secret that providing helpful feedback can be the key to improving your learners’ overall results when it comes to eLearning. According to research collated by Officevibe, 65% of employees prefer more feedback than less, and a huge 98% will fail to be engaged when they receive little or no feedback.

When designing assessments for eLearning modules, take the opportunity to provide feedback to your learners when they submit an answer to a question, whether their answer was correct or incorrect. As the statistics show, your learners want the opportunity to improve that comes from constructive feedback. On the flip side, statistics from Gallup show that feedback that recognizes employee effort is critical for engagement and satisfaction. Skipping or mishandling the way that you deliver your feedback is a huge lost opportunity to foster a workforce of enthusiastic learners.

So with this in mind, here are our 3 top tips for improving the feedback you give your learners.

1. Keep It Positive

It’s disheartening enough getting a question wrong when you were so sure you had the right answer! There’s no need to rub salt into the wound by writing overly blunt or harsh feedback for the learner to…