Impossible to compare with last year’s U.S. Open, says Medvedev By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: United States OPEN



New York City (Reuters) – Russian Daniil Medvedev is discovering little space at this year’s U.S. Open for contrast with his inspired perform at Flushing Meadows in 2019, with gamers on the Tour changing after a reduced run-up to the Grand Slam.

Medvedev rode into last year’s competition on a wave of honor, with 3 back-to- back ATP songs finals under his belt, prior to installing an awesome – however eventually not successful – difficulty to Rafa Nadal in a last that had a when sceptical crowd cheering his efforts.

But with a truncated season cut brief by the brand-new coronavirus break out – not to reference empty stands with viewers disallowed from the tennis premises due to health and wellness issues – this year might hardly be more various for Medvedev.

“Comparing to last year is impossible, because last year there was a full season. Coming to the U.S. Open I had two finals and one Masters title, my first Masters title,” he stated.

“It’s completely different here,” the 24-year-old Russian informed press reporters after beating American J.J. Wolf for his 3rd successive straight-sets triumph to reach the 4th round.

Even so, his charmed perform at last year’s U.S. Open is not yet too far back in the rear view mirror.

“Honestly I keep in mind …