Impossible Foods forces Nestlé to stop selling ‘Incredible Burgers’ in Europe

According to a preliminary ruling, Nestlé infringed upon the Impossible Burger trademark, which was registered in the European Union final 12 months, by calling its product the Incredible Burger. The court docket mentioned the phrases “impossible” and “incredible” sound and seem related, and the overlap might confuse prospects.
“We are disappointed by this provisional ruling as it is our belief that anyone should be able to use descriptive terms such as ‘incredible’ that explain the qualities of a product,” Nestlé mentioned in an announcement. “We will of course abide by this decision, but in parallel, we will file an appeal,” it added.
Nestlé mentioned it was making ready to launch a brand new burger recipe utilizing the “Sensational” descriptor. It will apply that identify to all merchandise that beforehand used the phrase “Incredible” in Europe, together with its imitation meat patty, which turns into the “Sensational Burger.” The firm makes use of Awesome Burger branding in the United States.
Nestlé approached Impossible Foods in the summer time of 2018 to negotiate a potential licensing settlement concerning the Impossible Burger, in accordance to the ruling, which cited authorized submissions made by Impossible Foods.
The international meals large introduced the launch of the Incredible Burger whereas these negotiations have been nonetheless ongoing, elevating the suspicion that it’s making an attempt to “frustrate the successful launch” of the Impossible Burger in Europe, the court docket discovered.
Nestlé, which had beforehand sought to declare the Impossible Burger trademark invalid, launched its Incredible Burger in Europe in April 2019 below its Garden Gourmet model. That was adopted by the September launch of the Awesome Burger in the United States. According to the judgment, Impossible Foods wrote to Nestlé USA in January 2019 warning that the Incredible Burger infringes on the American Impossible Burger trademark.
The US startup filed related injunctions in opposition to Nestlé in regional German courts final 12 months, however withdrew them after the courts informed them they’d not be granted.
Impossible Foods mentioned in an announcement that it applauds efforts to develop plant-based merchandise however would not need shoppers to be confused. “We’re grateful that the court recognized the importance of our trademarks and supported our efforts to protect our brand against incursion from a powerful multinational giant,” mentioned chief authorized officer Dana Wagner.