The Food Safety Inspectorate of the Republic of Armenia, studying the information that in a number of European countries dozens of cases of salmonella infection have been registered as a result of consumption of chocolate, in particular “Kinder” chocolate eggs, has started control measures over “Kinder” brand chocolate products.

In two companies importing the mentioned brand: “Slav Group” CJSC (imports from Russia) and “SAS Group” LLC (imports from Germany) state control is carried out – inspection, within the framework of which samples will be taken from the batches in the companies, will be submitted for laboratory examination.

An order was also issued to temporarily ban the import of “Kinder” brand chocolate and chocolate products imported from Germany.

The results of laboratory tests will be published.