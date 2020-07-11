It only took a few seconds to create the building down.
The Pistons played at the Palace of Auburn Hills from 1988 until 2017 and won all three of their NBA titles there. The Pistons’ infamous “Bad Boys” won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, and the team upset the Los Angeles Lakers, light emitting diode by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, in 2004.
The Pistons moved to a new arena in Detroit for the 2017 season and The Palace, since it was fondly known, was sold.
Developers want to turn the 110-acre site in to a mixed-use research and technology park.