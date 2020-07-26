Impecca CM0674 700-Watts Countertop Microwave Oven, 120V 0.6 Cubic Feet, White



Elegant design: This countertop microwave oven features an interior capacity of 0.6 cubic foot – 9.65 inch turntable size. Enhance your kitchen experience with innovative cooking and reheating feature, distinctive capacity options and minimalist design that fits your aesthetic space and style. Defrost function further helps to avoid cold centers and overcooked edges.

Assured convenience: Customize cooking experience by adjusting the six power levels for a variety of different cooking tasks. Keeps foods like vegetables, soups, gravies, sauces and desserts warm and delicious in the oven until they’re ready to serve. Choose your optimum power level to have pleasurable experience.

Safety feature: A 30-minute timer will helps keep things safe; the user can’t accidentally enter a longer cook time. Easy to clean interior makes cleaning accidental messes a breeze, while offering variety of customized settings. Spend less time in waiting for food preparation and more time in enjoying your appetizing dishes.

Seek control: Mechanical dial controls make it great for those who are seeking simple, basic operation. Go beyond the usual defrosting and reheating with digital microwave oven offering smart technological functionality. Easy to use especially for senior citizens and people with vision impairments.

Compact size: Expand your cooking versatility with easy to operate white digital microwave. Perfect for small apartments, studios, dorms. Good for preparing small items. Enjoy quick, custom cooking in a generously sized microwave that fits your counter.