IMPD officer surprises Meijer employee with money from pay it forward challenge

INDIANAPOLIS– IMPD K9 Officer Molly Groce and her K9 Lando have more than 74,000 Instagram fans. Officer Groce just recently utilized her platform for a pay it forward challenge to shock a deserving Meijer employee.

Officer Groce just recently saw Caleb Harris assisting a senior gentleman who Harris stated is blind and is a regular consumer at the shop where he works. She saw he even assisted the guy load the groceries into the his automobile.

Groce put a call out on social networks for contributions to pay Harris’ compassionforward Social media fans assisted raise $4,700 in 2 days! She shocked Harris with it Sunday.

Harris stated he prepares to utilize the money to buy a car to get himself to work and school. He prepares to provide a few of it to his Church and the rest to his moms and dads. His mama is presently fighting breast cancer.

Last month, K9 Lando’s social networks fans raised $1,500 for a deserving waitress. They provided it to her as a pointer for her service. You can link with Officer Groce and K9 Lando on K9 Lando’s Instagram account,@K9_Lando317