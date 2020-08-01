Impact of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come – Armenian News

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, The Econnomic Times reports, citing World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom .

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

The pandemic has killed more than 670,000 people since emerging in Wuhan, China, with ..

