Immunity check at sporting events could ensure safety of those attending: report

“We’re going to need some kind of test that is proof of immunity to get people back into society,” Wilson told CBC Sports. “Otherwise, it’s a roll of the dice trying to open up these stadiums and large gatherings of people.”

Wilson, who is promoting an app called CANImmunize that lets Canadians track their immunization history, predicted the use of that type of security method. He said fans at stadium gates could be checked as they present their tickets — before they would be permitted inside.

“It would be effortlessly barcode-enabled. Just like when you attend a sporting event [and] they scan your ticket, they are going to scan your barcode for proof of immunity,” Wilson said, in line with the outlet.

He added that employing a model that keeps an archive of your history will be better than doing constant testing for the herpes virus, which certain leagues in Canada happen to be proposing.

“Testing will clear you at that moment in time,” that he told CBC Sports. “The best ongoing proof will be that you have antibodies in your blood.”

Wilson added that up to three-quarters of the people would need to develop immunity from COVID-19 to prevent it from spreading.

“Until then, we can’t have these mass gatherings. We can have smaller gatherings. We will allow society to go back to normal but in a muted way.”

The New York Times reported in March that the answer to whether those who survive the coronavirus may become immune is just a “qualified yes, with some significant unknowns.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently advising against attending mass gatherings in the U.S.

Almost every sporting event has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.