Immortal, victory in the heart. A memorial service in memory of the victims of the war | Morning

On May 4, “Library System” NGO, in cooperation with Yerjan S. Together with Khanzadyan High School No. 184, he organized “Immortality: Victory in the Heart” dedicated to the 44-day war. A memorial event entitled.

The parents of the killed soldiers, the staff members of Malatia-Sebastia administrative district, the directors of the schools, kindergartens and others of the administrative district were present at the memorial service.



The start was given by the exhibition of the paintings of the students of the painting group of “Taron” Aesthetic Center, which in the end were lovingly dedicated to the heroic mothers.

Then, at the book exhibition entitled “Books Speak”, published books dedicated to the 44-day war were presented, where authors Hasmik Babajanyan, Anahit Tadosyan personally presented their books. Librarian Knarik Manukyan presented the books about Alen Margaryan, Shant Navoyan and other heroes.

The soloists of the “Gohar” symphony, the heartfelt performances of the talented students of Gorg և David Khachatryan և 184 high school, kept the hall in a touching atmosphere.

“Library System” NGO would like to thank the heroic mothers of the soldiers, the leadership of Malatia-Sebastia administrative district, the directors of educational and cultural centers for honoring us with their presence.

