Immigration: US to raise naturalization application fees by $500

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency responsible for the country’s immigration and naturalization system, updated and finalized its fee structure after a nearly nine month review

The agency increased the cost of online naturalization applications from $640 to $1,160. The naturalization fee will represent the full cost to process the application, the agency says, plus a proportional share of overhead costs, a change from previous policy.

There will also be a $50 fee for asylum seekers.

Historically, asylum seekers around the world are not subject to application fees, according to the Migration Policy Institute . The US will join only three other countries — Australia, Fiji, and Iran — imposing asylum fees.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez and Harmeet Kaur contributed to this story.

