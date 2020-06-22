Immigration: Trump extends limits on some work visas through 2020

“The President is expanding that measure in light of the frankly, the expanding unemployment, and the number of Americans who are out of work,” the state said.

The new visas included are L-1 visas for intracompany transfers, H-1Bs for workers in specialty professions as well as the H-4 visa for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors.

Like the April order, the latest proclamation only pertains to people away from US. It doesn’t affect lawful permanent residents, spouses or kids of a US citizen, individuals in the food supply chain and folks “whose entry would be in the national interest.”

The new restrictions just take effect on June 24.

The Department of Homeland Security also released a regulation that would bar most asylum seekers from obtaining work permits — adding just one more hurdle for all those seeking refuge in the United States. The rule was initially proposed last November

CNN previously reported one of many key figures behind the push to limit immigration is Stephen Miller, Trump’s lead immigration adviser and the architect of the President’s hardline immigration agenda.

Citing the pandemic, the administration has pressed forward with a series of immigration measures that, prior to coronavirus, had struggled to break through. Among those changes is the closure of the southern border to migrants, including those seeking asylum, unless certain conditions are met.

After the President’s April proclamation , Miller cast the move as an initial step toward reducing the flow of immigrants entering the United States.

The administration raised the economic argument again on Monday in explaining the most recent immigration action. While Trump has touted recent job numbers, unemployment numbers remain high — though organizations have said in a number of letters to the President that continued immigration is essential for economic recovery.

“Why would he want to cut off critical workforce that will help the economy recover?” Greg Chen, director of government relations for the American Immigration Lawyers Association, previously told CNN.

Earlier this month, a technology trade group wrote to Trump arguing that non-immigrant visas have already been key to sustaining the economy in the middle of a global public health crisis.

America’s foreign-born workforce, wrote the Information Technology Industry Council, “is enabling many Americans to continue to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and is playing an essential role … to keep businesses running securely and people connected.”

ITI is backed by organizations including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

But critics argue that flaws in the H-1B program have given way to its exploitation. To that end, a senior administration official said Monday that the Department of Labor has been instructed by Trump to “investigate abuses” as they relate with that visa.

“The H1Bs, the pause on visas, is the temporary action in the President’s action today in the executive order, the more permanent action that he’s directing us to take include reforming the H1B system to move in a direction of a more merit-based system,” the official said.

The Migration Policy Institute, a think tank in Washington, DC, estimated that the brand new restrictions would block 219,000 temporary workers.

Shortly following the announcement, DHS released a regulation that will ban asylum seekers who illegally cross the border from obtaining work authorization, with some exception, and delay when permits may be granted.

“It’ll require most asylum seekers to rely on charity or work under the table to survive,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel at the American Immigration Council, noting that perhaps not reporting income could be used against someone in a different proposed asylum rule.

The rule, which will just take effect later this summer, stands to affect thousands of migrants seeking asylum in the United States who depend on work permits to sustain themselves while their cases work their way through the immigration courts — an activity that can just take months, or even years.

This story has been updated with additional information on the administration’s action.