Immigration: Last 4 months bring unprecedented crackdown on legal entry to US

In a span of four months, people who legally migrated to the United States — or try to — have had their lives uprooted amid a litany of changes attributed to the pandemic. The abrupt changes have left immigrants and their own families in limbo — confused, frustrated and scrambling to sort out their next steps.

Among them was Shreeya Thussu.

For 3 years, the 21-year-old senior at the University of California at Berkeley lived and studied in the United States. Now the place she calls home could deport her, depending on her university course load.

“We don’t really know what’s happening. Everyone’s trying to find ways that we can schedule an in-person class, but there’s not many options,” Thussu, who serves as the president of the International Students Association at Berkeley, told CNN.

Just several days ago, businesses and foreign workers went through a similar state of worry , while many of the people trying to come to the US on green cards learned that will not be a possibility for all of those other year. And before that, the Trump administration largely barred migrants , including young ones and asylum seekers, from entering the US.

Immigration advocates, lawyers and experts say there’s no doubt the administration is seizing on the pandemic to overhaul the immigration system, pointing partly to a number of recent changes that block the high-skilled immigrants the administration has repeatedly claimed it wants to come to the United States.

“You would expect that during this massive public health and economic crisis that the administration’s agenda would be sidelined, but instead it’s been as aggressive if not more aggressive than it’s ever been,” said Sarah Pierce, an insurance policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank situated in Washington.

Those caught in the crosshairs are suffering the effects.

‘I was in shock’

ICE’s announcement this week barring foreign students from taking online-only courses in the US caught many by surprise, after the agency had provided more flexibility in the spring.

“I was in shock,” Valeria Mendiola, students at Harvard University, told CNN . “We plan our lives accordingly. We work super hard to get here and then this happens in the middle of our whole experience.”

Visa requirements for students have always been strict, and coming to the US to take online-only courses has been prohibited. Under the rules, which officials argue were designed to maximize flexibility, students can stay enrolled in universities offering classes online, but won’t be allowed to do this and stay static in the US.

“If a school isn’t going to open or if they’re going to be 100% online, then we wouldn’t expect people to be here for that,” acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli told CNN’s Brianna Keilar.

Before ICE’s announcement, Harvard had announced that all course instruction could be delivered on the web during the fall semester.

Mendiola says she along with other classmates are now actually pushing the university to reconsider and gives more in-person instruction. If that doesn’t happen, she fears she could have no choice but to return to Mexico. That’s left her with a summary of worries that grows on an hourly basis: What can happen to her apartment and the lease she’s already signed? Her furniture? Her student loans?

“If I take a leave of absence, I might lose all of my loans and all of my scholarships,” Mendiola said. “It’s very hard to get enough money to even be here in the first place.”

Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology sued the Trump administration over its guidance Wednesday.

Legal immigration comes to a near-halt

The coronavirus pandemic hasten even more tweaks to the device that had previously struggled to gain momentum, such as for example largely barring entry of asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border and proposing to block asylum seekers on public health grounds

“During the pandemic, so far, this administration has effectively ended asylum at the southern border,” Pierce said. “They’ve drastically decreased legal immigration, especially family-based immigration, into the country. They have effectively ended the diversity visa lottery and they’ve significantly decreased the number of temporary foreign workers coming into the country.”

As a direct result the outbreak, consulates overseas had to close, rendering it nearly impossible for individuals overseas to obtain visas. Since January, the number of non-immigrant visas issued has plummeted 94%.

The ripple effects are wide-ranging.

Nandini Nair, an immigration partner at the law firm Greenspoon Marder based in New Jersey, represents a range of businesses, including tech, marketing and accounting firms, as well as doctor and dental offices.

“I have companies who are thinking that’s it; we’re not going to move anyone over anymore,” Nair said.

Sandra Feist, an immigration attorney situated in Minnesota, similarly had human resource professionals reaching out on behalf of the companies concerned about the employees they in the offing to onboard. Feist recalled a conversation where she was told that if the business can’t get its chief operating officer to the US, “that’ll be doom for them.”

Like the changes that preceded Monday’s announcement, some worry the administration is setting the incorrect tone and could encourage foreign students to start to look elsewhere. That will be the case for Vitor Possebom, a Brazilian who’s getting his Ph.D. in economics at Yale.

“Beforehand I would say that staying in the US was my first option for my career,” that he said. “Now, being honest, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand and Australia seem like a much better choice.”

Thussu, who’d planned to apply to medical schools in the United States, said she’s increasingly feeling like the country where she wanted to build a future sees her as “disposable.”

“You hear stuff like this. It’s been happening for a while, like the H-1B suspensions for the rest of this year that were announced recently. It’s just adding on,” Thussu said. “It’s been increasingly really scary. … It’s increasingly not feeling like home.”