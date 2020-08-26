Immediately Gets Hit With Backlash

Wisconsin Lutheran College is being hit with some major backlash today as Vice President Mike Pence is preparing to speak at the Christian college’s start on Saturday.

Christian College Hit With Backlash Over Pence

Over 200 trainees and alumni have actually knocked the choice to make Pence the start speaker in an open letter to the college, calling the invite for the vice president to speak “disrespectful” and “problematic.”

“We renounce the decision to invite Vice President Pence to speak at the Class of 2020 Commencement on Saturday, August 29, 2020,” the letter specified. “We are concerned about the college’s blatantly inappropriate decision to invite the vice president to speak for this monumental event for the Class of 2020. Not only is the invitation disrespectful, but also the remarks provided by the college fail to recognize the reality of the decision.”

The letter included that “the mere invitation of a Vice President of an incredibly divisive and controversial ticket to speak in a swing state months before an election is ignorant and deceptive.”

Letter Blasts Administration

The letter went on to blast the Christian school’s administration for applauding Pence “for the liberty of spiritual expression so that ministries like our churches and Wisconsin …