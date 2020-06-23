Immaculate Conception Painting Horrifically Botched by Amateur Restoration

It’s more like the not-so-Immaculate Conception now — a botched restoration of a famous Baroque painting has left the artwork unrecognizable, and its own private collector stunned.

Here’s the offer … a private art collector in Spain shelled out $1,355 to obtain a famous painting of the Immaculate Conception — by Baroque artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo — cleaned up by a furniture restorer. Unfortunately, the task was a complete botch!!!

The amateur restorer made 2 attempts to fix the art, in accordance with Spain’s Europa Press, but as you can see … it only got worse and worse. We shoulda put a graphic warning with this image for art fans.

The artistic disaster is drawing comparisons to other recent restoration attempts in Spain, where you can find no laws governing who’s allowed to restore artwork, regardless of their skill, or lack thereof.

For example, just take this botched 2012 restoration of a prized fresco painting of Jesus Christ by an elderly parishioner of a church near Zaragoza … she tried to paint over it and today it’s infamously known as, “Monkey Christ.”

And, just last year, a 16th-Century statue of St. George, which stood at a church in Navarre, drew headlines after an alleged restoration some say looks like a Playmobile figure.

Spain’s Professional Association of Restorers and Conservators (ACRE) ripped the country’s government in a statement, condemning deficiencies in restoration regulation and calling the Immaculate Conception incident not a restoration, but a “vandalism.”

ACRE says … “We should be alarmed by the fact that part of our heritage is disappearing due to these disastrous interventions.”