IMILAB EC2 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera, 1080P Rechargeable Battery WiFi Camera, Indoor/Outdoor Surveillance Home Camera with Motion Detection, Night Vision, 2-Way Audio



Price: $89.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 12:17:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Note: The add-on camera must be used together with IMILAB gateway, please be sure you have a IMILAB gateway before order the single camera, otherwise, please buy the camera set(Camera + Gateway).

After-Sales Service (Jesson @ imilab dot com)

Real-time Alerts for Safety

You will receive an alert message upon motion detected and click the message you will be directed to the alert video to check what is happening, never miss any emergency case.

IP66 WEATHERPROOF GUARD

IP66 professional home security camera can withstand temperature ranges from -4°F to 140°F(-20°C to 60°C), enough to withstand rough weather and vandal resistant, even in the storm and snowy weather

Enhanced Night Vision

In night vision mode, the built-in 8 pcs infrared lights can help the camera monitor 32fts range, which ensures the outdoor security camera doesn’t miss any important moments even in a dark night.

One IMILAB gateway can support for 4 EC2 cameras

One IMILAB gateway can support up to 4 EC2 cameras, which can cover all desired monitoring place of a house.

Two storage methods for alarm videos

1. Local MicroSD card

Alarm video can be storage in the MicroSD card, up to 64GB.

2. Cloud free storage for 7 days

Free 7-days alarm video can be stored in the cloud and automatically cycled.

IMILAB EC2 Set Packing list

1.Camera 2.Gateway 3.Screw set 4.Charger adapter

5.Gateway charge cable 6.Bracket

7.LAN cable 8.Quick start guide

9.3M Tape 10.Packaging

Camera Installation



How to setup IMILAB EC2 wireless outdoor security camera

Note: The add-on camera must be used together with IMILAB Gateway, please be sure you have a IMILAB gateway before order the single camera, otherwise, please buy the camera set(Camera + Gateway).

Connect the gateway first before connecting the camera. Do not insert the network cable the gateway establishes a connection.

Search “Mi Home /Xiaomi Home” in the app Store to download and install it. Open Mi Home app, tap “+” on the upper right, and then follow prompts to add your device.

Key Features



100% cordless & wireless

Ultimate wireless & cordless design, you can install IMILAB wireless security camera outdoor or indoor, no hassle of any running cords or wires around your house.

5100mAh rechargeable battery

This rechargeable camera comes with a 5100mAh battery that lasts up to 3-5 months when fully charged

1080P with IR Night Vision

Our wireless security camera can record videos under 1080P high resolution with 120° wide angle, the built-in infrared lights can help the camera monitor 32fts range, which ensures the outdoor security camera doesn’t miss any important moments even in a dark night.

Two-way audio

This surveillance camera have an intercom audio function so you can scare away any potential intruders or say hello to your guests.

Advanced night vision

The camera will be automatically switched to night vision mode by IR-CUT according to the ambient light changes that captured by the photosensor. With the incorporation of eight infrared illuminators, the security camera is able to view up to a distance of 32ft and capture crystal clear images in the dark.

IP66 Waterproof Guard

IP66 weatherproof feature allows you to keep monitoring whenever rain or snow. IMILAB security camera provide 7*24 hours safeguard for your house.

Real-time alerts for safety

You will receive a notification on your phone once any movement of human is detected.

Remote view with multiple user

Through the IMILAB Wire-Free Outdoor Security Camera control interface in the Mi home app, you can set your security camera as a shared device under the General Settings menu, and invite your friends to view the camera remotely. Your friends will be required to download the Mi home app and log in with his/her Xiaomi account.

Cloud/microSD Card Storage

You can enjoy 7-day free cloud storage service for motion detection files. Supports up to 64GB MicroSD Card(No SD Card Included).

Rapidly Wake-Up

[Unique Features] IMILAB battery powered outdoor security camera does not provide 24-hour round the clock recording. The camera will only record a video and issue an alert when it detects human movements. After that, the camera will quickly go back to power saving mode.

With Wireless Gateway

[Unique Features] One single gateway can support 4 cameras, suppert Local server (Fast network) and wifi connection.

PIR Motion Detection & Alert

[Unique Features] Heat life entity will triger and wake up the camera, a short video will be upload to cloud to identify if it is a human.

10-30s Recording

[Unique Features] Support to modify alarm video recording lengths, make sure record complete alarm video.

Version Update

[Unique Features] Keep your camera at its best.

Low-Battery Notifications

[Unique Features] Inform you when battery capacity reaches 20% (Support customization modify)so you won’t miss it.

Product Specification

Work with Mi home app

✔

✔

✔

✔

Rechargeable Battery

✔

✔

✘

✘

AI-Track

✘

✘

✔

✘

Two-Way Audio

✔

✔

✔

✔

Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

IR Night Vision

Full-color Night Vision

Connection Ways

2.4GHz WiFi / LAN cable

2.4GHz WiFi / LAN cable

2.4GHz WiFi

2.4GHz WiFi / LAN cable

Viewing Angle

120°

120°

360°

270°

Resolution

2MP (1920*1080)

2MP (1920*1080)

2MP (1920*1080)

3MP (2304*1296)

1080P FULL HD & IR NIGHT VISION – With image processing technology, our rechargeable battery powered camera can record videos under 1080P high resolution with 120° wide angle, so you can see every corner clearly in a wider range. In night vision mode, the built-in 8 pcs infrared lights can help the camera monitor 32fts range, which ensures the outdoor security camera doesn’t miss any important moments even in a dark night.

WI-FI GATEWAY & SUPERB SECURITY STORAGE – This wifi camera updated to global version, it can only works with IMILAB wifi gateway, one gateway could be connected with 4 cameras, suppert Local server (Fast network) and wifi connection.

SMART PIR MOTION SENSOR & AI IDENTIFY – NO more false alarms caused by raining, snowing or bugs, for the Built-in Smart PIR Motion Sensor of this smart wifi camera only reacts to mammals or anything above temperature 97°F(36.0°C). Heat life entity will triger and wake up the camera, a short video will be upload to cloud to identify if it is a human, if so, a real-time notification will be sent to your phone.

TWO-WAY AUDIO & CONTROLLER APP – This home surveillance camera with an integrated mic and high-power speaker allows you communicate with welcomed guests and your family member clearly no matter where you are. You need to download the controller App ‘Mi home’ to use this outdoor security camera and you can modify camera settings and use some other functions by the app. such as modify alarm video recording lengths, support setting 10-30 seconds.