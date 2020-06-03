IMG Academy, MGM top WNBA list of sites to play

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The individuals spoke to The Associated Press on situation of anonymity as a result of the attainable areas haven’t been publicly introduced. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told the AP last month that the league was contemplating a handful of situations that included enjoying at one or two sites.

Details of the logistics of how the league and its 12 groups would function at both location stay unclear.

Engelbert informed the AP as soon as once more on Tuesday that the league has talked a few quantity of choices, however declined to verify whether or not IMG Academy or MGM topped the list of attainable locations.

“We’re looking at the pros and cons of a number of different locations,” Engelbert mentioned.

The commissioner reiterated as soon as once more that well being and security of the gamers and groups was a top precedence.

The league postponed the start of its season in April as a result of of the coronavirus pandemic. The WNBA was supposed to start play on May 15.

If the league goes with MGM Resorts it will have a number of choices of the place the video games could possibly be held, however one would probably be dominated out: Mandalay Bay. That is the house court docket of the Las Vegas Aces, who’re owned by MGM Resports. The league would not need to give the Aces much more of a aggressive benefit.

IMG Academy is in Bradenton, Florida — about 100 miles from Disney World close to Orlando the place the NBA is negotiating to restart its season in July.

The commissioner did verify one of many matters of dialogue with the union: Players have been paid Monday and can obtain one other test in a pair of weeks.

The gamers, who earn a base wage between $57,000 and $215,000, are often paid 9 instances throughout an Olympic yr, however have been paid one 12th of their wage this week. The plan is for gamers to obtain checks over 12 pay durations.

The league and union will consider the place they’re on the finish of the month so far as beginning the season and whether or not gamers will proceed to receives a commission subsequent month.

Normally gamers could be paid each two weeks beginning on June 1 with their final checks coming on the finish of the common season.