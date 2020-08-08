IMF to start negotiating new Argentine lending deal over coming weeks By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires



By Hugh Bronstein

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina will start talks with the International Monetary Fund in the coming weeks targeted at clinching a new program to change a defunct $57 billion standby lending deal from 2 years back, a top IMF authorities informed Reuters on Saturday.

In 2018, Argentina got the most significant lending bundle in IMF history in an unfortunate quote to stop a slide in the regional peso currency. About $44 billion of the designated money has actually been paid up until now.

“Within the next few weeks Argentina plans to formally request the initiation of conversations for a new program that would succeed the derailed and canceled 2018 program,” stated Sergio Chodos, IMF executive director for the Southern Cone.

“There is no stringent deadline for conclusion of the upcoming talks because the calendar of maturities of principal owed to the fund does not start until Sept. 21, 2021. So the discussion process can be well thought out,” Chodos stated in a telephone interview.

New lending from the IMF will not belong to the upcoming accord, he included. The federal government has actually had to renegotiate about $65 billion in bonds as the nation sinks into what is anticipated to be a 12.5% …