IMF: Armenia’s COVID-19 assistance package makes up 2% of its GDP – Panorama

The coronavirus pandemic has actually affected the economic situations of several nations substantially, creating a recession and also countless social issues. To ease these impacts, nations have actually taken different actions to give social and also financial assistance to the populace and also companies, the Voice of America’s Armenian solution records.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Armenian federal government stated a state of emergency situation on March 16, which was alleviated and also raised in May, with just a number of constraints continuing to be active. Armenia is the nation with the greatest number of coronavirus people and also fatalities in the South Caucasus area. After the coronavirus lockdown was raised, the number of brand-new instances expanded highly to get to 7,113 The casualty stands at 87 individuals. The federal government has actually recommended a $300 million help and also reward package, which makes up 2% of the nation’s GDP, the IMF claimed.

It consists of subsidized lendings to sustain companies impacted by coronavirus, assistance to small companies to pay the incomes of their staff members, financial backing to clingy households, in addition to individuals that have actually shed their work because of this of pandemic and also various other social teams. The help additionally consists of financing for energies, for which the federal government has actually assigned around $138 million. According to the IMF, 18 social assistance plans have actually been taken on by the nation.