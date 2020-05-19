IMF approves COVID-19 relief funding for Armenia – Armenian News

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has disbursed $280 million to Armenia in support to the nationwide efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) unfold.

The IMF Executive Board authorized the emergency funding on Monday, citing the necessity to forestall the long- and brief-time period dangers of the pandemic and eliminating the financial influence.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 218 new circumstances of COVID-19, with 145 recoveries and three deaths. A complete of 5,041 infections have been recprded within the nation for the reason that outbreak of the illness in early March. The fatalities have reached 64, with 2,788 confirmed sufferers nonetheless present process therapy.