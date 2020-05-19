IMF approves $280 million emergency funding for Armenia to mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 – Panorama

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) permitted Armenia’s request of emergency funding of 205.94 million (about US $280 million). The funding is an element of the program supported by the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) that was permitted by the IMF’s Board in 2019, the Fund reported in a press assertion.

It is famous that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the tightening of international monetary circumstances have disrupted Armenia’s above-development development and favorable economic circumstances. The close to-time period outlook has considerably weakened, with fiscal and present account deficits widening significantly this 12 months. The Fund’s monetary assist will assist Armenia meet these challenges, together with the pressing social and economic implications of COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the Executive Board dialogue, Mr. Tao Zhang, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, made the following assertion:

“Following a powerful efficiency in 2019, the Armenian financial system was hit laborious by the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities has proactively responded to the disaster, adopting widespread containment measures whereas supporting weak people and corporations in the most affected sectors.

Implementation of the authorities’ reform agenda will bolster sustainable and inclusive development. This contains efforts to set up a holistic anti-corruption framework, enhance the enterprise local weather and assist small and medium-sized enterprises, and strengthen the well being and schooling sectors, the supply mentioned.