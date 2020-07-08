Imani Lansiquot took British Athletics diversity role after suffering racial abuse from federation sponsor | Athletics News



















British sprinter Imani Lansiquot told Sky Sports News she was the victim of horrific racial abuse earlier this season

British sprinter Imani Lansiquot says she felt compelled to have a British Athletics role promoting equality and diversity after she was the victim of horrific racial abuse.

The 22-year-old World Championships silver medallist was referred to as a ‘monkey’ at a sponsor’s event earlier in the day this year.

And Lansiquot, one of 12 Sky Sports Scholars, is currently Athlete Lead in British Athletics’ Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advocates Group.

She told Sky Sports News reporter Emma Paton: “Unfortunately, earlier in the day this year, I was associated with a really horrible incident.

Imani Lansiquot reached the semi-finals in the 100m at the World Championships in Doha this past year

“I was representing my federation, I was dressed up in my own kit, I was doing an event for a sponsor of the federation, and a member of staff actually referenced me as a ‘monkey’.

“That was my first proper experience of overt racism. If I am honest, I was completely shell-shocked for probably about a couple of weeks after that.

“And I am really grateful to my family at Sky, and Sky Scholars, because I was calling people left, right and centre and getting advice, and being counselled through that.”

Lansiquot subsequently joined the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Advocates Group – formed in 2018 and which British Athletics says ‘invited staff who have been passionate about E,D&I to guide initiatives internally within the organisation’.

Lansiquot said that following a abuse she “didn’t really get much closure from the situation”. “I didn’t get a proper apology from the individual,” she added.

“And, in light of the recent events, with George Floyd (who died as a result of police in the United States), with the Black Lives Matter protests, it literally felt like a wound was being re-opened again and again.

“I was itching, thinking ‘how could i find peace with this situation’?

Lansiquot is really a key person in the successful Great Britain sprint relay squad

“And thankfully British Athletics have presented this role for me and it’s also giving me an opportunity to do something about this, to turn that disgruntled emotion, feeling really frustrated, feeling pretty worthless, and turning that in to something that will probably stop that happening to somebody else.

“It was pretty horrific but I am in a place where I am at peace with it, because at least I know I am in a powerful position at the moment.”

Asked if she felt she got the support she needed after the abuse, Lansiquot said: “My family were built-in at that point.

“They were so shocked that, in 2020, something such as that could happen.

“My family at Sky – Tony Lester (head of Sky Scholarships), Geoff Shreeves (Lansiquot’s mentor) – I was in constant communication with them through the entire whole ordeal.

“British Athletics were extremely supportive and I was actually able to be an integral part of an education programme for that company.

“They administered a workshop, referring to language, referring to unconscious biases, and I did so get peace from that.

“But I didn’t get closure, so I am hoping my new role will enable me to achieve that, and enable me to feel like I am actually doing something about it that is ongoing and that can have a lasting effect.”

The Black Lives Matter movement are at the forefront of the sporting world at the moment, from Premier League footballers ‘taking a knee’ to show their support for the cause, to the England and West Indies cricket teams displaying the Black Lives Matter logo on the kit for the first Test.

But Lansiquot stressed that the hugely upsetting experience implies that this is a time for action, along with words and gestures.

Black Lives Matter protests are sweeping the entire world and Lansiquot says it is a time to use it

“It was weird,” she said. “I felt really shocked and I do believe the immediate thing I felt was shame.

“I felt guilt, I felt enjoy it was my fault, plus it took lots of working with my loved ones and conversing with people near me, to realise that I was not at fault.

“I feel just like I can speak about it now and I’m very empowered by seeing other sports people coming forward and talking about their stories

“I am an enormous advocate for actually doing something about this. Let’s bring this beyond words, let us bring some action for this.

“Although I am really upset about what happened to me, I am looking forward to seeing how much further I can take this positivity beyond my incident.”

When Lansiquot discussed the incident with other athletes, she found that her horrendous experience was far from unique.

“This happened earlier in the year and so they [her team-mates] were really supportive of me,” she said.

“Sadly lots of black athletes have had similar experiences, whether that be through social media marketing, whether that maintain a foreign country, whether that even be in the UK.

“A large amount of us got solace and support from hearing other testimonies and feeling like we’re perhaps not in this alone.

“That was one thing I really felt in the moment, extremely lonely, and hearing that collective voice of, ‘do you know what, I have been through this, this is what I did’ – it made me feel a lot better.”

A key member of the Great Britain team, Lansiquot reached the semi-finals in the 100m at the World Championships in Doha last year and was a part of the silver medal-winning squad in the 4 x100m relay.

And she is determined not to let her career be derailed by an incident of disgusting abuse.

“It puts a bigger fire in my belly,” she said. “I am so proud to put the Union Jack on my back, to complete laps of honour, and also to hear the national anthem.

“People that way and incidents like that, just make me wish to be better and show that sport just isn’t about race, it isn’t about gender, it’s not about religion, it transcends all of that.

“I wish to be a figure that shows that’s what sport is about.”

Sky Sports News has contacted British Athletics for comment.