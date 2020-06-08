Imani Lansiquot on George Floyd protests and fighting for Black Lives Matter | News News



















3:27



Imani Lansiquot has opened up on a week of emotions and how she will push for positive action.for Black Lives Matter

“My mental health, along with so many others, has become even more vulnerable during the past week and it’s been difficult to even put my emotions into words. However, like Lebron James said, I felt it was time to be more than just an athlete.”

The words of British sprinter Imani Lansiquot who calls it a “time of awakening” and has been ignited to “take an active stand against racism”.

The 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar, whose dad’s family come from St Lucia and St Vincent, reveals her emotions in regards to the worldwide protests since George Floyd’s death, her experiences as a black athlete and her hopes for helping the Black Lives Matter movement.

“This past week has probably been one of the hardest I’ve undergone as a new black woman and athlete. When I was only a little girl, the planet I imagined growing up in was governed by blind justice. Justice that’s impartial and objective to race.

As the planet watched George Floyd just take his last breaths on May 25, we saw yet another act of police brutality ending a black life. The 88th act of US police brutality committed against a black person in 2020 alone. Another name to enhance the long list of names whose lives have been failed by their justice system.

Another family left to grieve, when people who they trusted to protect, made a decision to attack.

It is a time of awakening for a lot of people around the world; where the impact and presence of racism has been scrutinised underneath the magnifying glass. It has transcended the boundaries of politics, of nationality and of sport. It has shone a light onto the institutionalised racism that underlies and weaponizes our societies. It has had us all together as one to decide on change.

Protests over George Floyd’s death have spread around the world

This is not only an American problem. It’s not about ‘them’ or ‘us’. Racism is a universal issue. So many black people, myself included, can attest to countless instances of overt and covert racism in the united kingdom, where sadly, we have been seen for our race and not for who we have been.

I am anyone who has been full of pride to represent my country and wear the union jack flag throughout laps of honour all over the globe. But there has been times while representing my country, that my fire of pride has felt dampened by direct racist behaviours which have been expressed by others.

There have already been times when even I have felt like an outsider.

My mental health, along with so many others, is now even more susceptible during this past week and it has been difficult to even put my emotions in to words. However, like Lebron James has said, I felt it absolutely was time to become more than just an athlete.

Lansiquot reveals her difficulties in adapting to a delayed Olympics with her university studies helping focus her energies

Positive steps

I wish to educate and be part of some positive action against racism, so that girls and boys who seem like me or are inspired by me, can be pleased with who they’re. So what can we do?

I believe that the beginnings of any change in life starts with you as an individual. Introspection should precede external action. This could be addressing assumptions which are deeply held, yet we have been rarely conscious of.

Expressing opinion rather than being silent when friends, family or colleagues say things that are offensive or discriminatory of any nature.

Reading articles and case studies about race issues that we feel we have been perhaps not educated enough on. Or even simpler, not being afraid to ask questions to higher inform the language and knowledge that individuals use. At the end of the day, the fact is at the inspiration of awareness, and then from awareness we can ignite positive action.

Next, I think that is an opportunity for organisations to be a the main bigger picture of change that individuals want to see. It has been great to see so many brands in sport use their platforms to just take an active stand against racism.

But it is time to not only wish for hope, but to be a hope for the near future. In my very own sport, I believe that this will be a great possibility to improve black representation in coaching and administrative roles and to see a governing body that reflects the incredible diversity and culture of its athletes. Remember, our leaders are in a situation to be our greatest role models.

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua joined the Black Lives Matter protest in his hometown of Watford.

Historic changes

Finally, we need to keep our foot on the gas. One of my favourite quotes from author James Baldwin is: “If we do not falter now, we may be able to change the history of the world.”

I have already been comforted by seeing more and more people use their platforms, irrespective of how big or small, to aid the Black Lives Matter movement. However, this goes beyond a trend, a hashtag or even a reposted picture and it’s an ongoing reality that affects too many lives.

The place where you stand born, where you base your identity and where you raise a family, should really be a place where you have a seat at the table. We are one human race. Let’s turn earlier this week’s frustration into positive action.

A huge thank you to the Sky Sports Scholarships programme for giving me the platform to discuss a thing that is so vital that you me.