Imagine if the Jaguars had taken Patrick Mahomes over Leonard Fournette

With the Jacksonville Jaguars releasing Leonard Fournette, fans can only dream about what could have been had the team taken Patrick Mahomes instead.

The Leonard Fournette era with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end. After only three seasons with the team, the 2017 No. 4 overall pick was released by the organization on Monday morning.

It brings to an end a tumultuous time for Fournette with the Jaguars, which included plenty of issues throughout his time with the team. For Jacksonville fans, they can only dream about how different things could have been had the team selected Patrick Mahomes during that same 2017 draft over Fournette.

The Jags drafted Fournette over Deshaun and Mahomes because they had Bortles. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) August 31, 2020

At that time, Jacksonville was rolling with quarterback Blake Bortles, who had just helped the team get to the AFC Championship Game. The team of course went on to lose to the New England Patriots, but the thought was Bortles and the stout Jacksonville defense would be ready to compete for another AFC title and get to the Super Bowl sooner than later.

That of course never happened, as Bortles struggled immensely and is long out of Jacksonville. He signed as a backup for the Rams after leaving the Jags, but he’s currently a…