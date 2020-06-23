‘Imagine a father killing his daughter without blinking’, Turkish girl predicts her death – Middle East Monitor

A father in Turkey shot dead his 20-year-old daughter apparently because she refused to speak to him after that he divorced her mother, and turned the gun on himself.

Student Merve Konukoglu was shot dead by her father in Turkey’s eastern province of Elazig on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old had opted for to live in Diyarbakir with her mother after her parents’ divorce, and on Tuesday was reportedly visiting Elazig for university exams which were to be held on 27-28 June.

Her father, Mikail, followed her and cruelly killed her over claims that she didn’t desire to speak with him after the divorce. Mikail then shot himself with the exact same gun that he used to murder his daughter. He died today in Elazig Hospital.

A Twitter post Merve published in February has since caught people’s attention. Written in remembrance of Seyma Yildiz, who had been killed by her father, Merve posted : ”Imagine a father killing his daughter without blinking.” Many believe Merve knew her own life was under threat.

#seymayıldız bir baba düşünün gözünü kırpmadan kızını öldürüyor herşeyi örnek gösterdiniz de çocukları için canını verecek babaları örnek alsaydıniz sizde keşke. — Merve Konukoğlu 🥀 (@MerveKnkglu) February 7, 2020

At least 21 women were murdered in Turkey in May 2020, based on the latest monthly report by Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracagız Platform (We Will Stop Femicide Platform), a women’s rights organisation that monitors violence against ladies in Turkey.

