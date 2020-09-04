Images suggest North Korea may be preparing launch of submarine missile: think tank By Reuters





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Satellite images of a North Korean shipyard on Friday reveals activity suggestive of preparations for a test of a medium-range submarine- released ballistic rocket, a U.S. think tank reported on Friday.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies stated the images it released on its site of North Korea’s Sinpo shipyard revealed numerous vessels within a safe boat basin, one of which looked like vessels formerly utilized to tow a submersible test stand barge out to sea.

It stated the activity was “suggestive, but not conclusive, of preparations for an upcoming test of a Pukguksong-3 submarine launched ballistic missile from the submersible test stand barge.”

North Korea stated last October it had actually effectively test-fired a Pukguksong -3, a brand-new submarine- released ballistic rocket (SLBM), from the sea as part of efforts to include external dangers and reinforce self-defense.

That launch was seen by experts as the most intriguing by North Korea considering that it got in discussion with the United States over its nuclear weapons and rocket programs in 2018.

North Korea has actually suspended long-range rocket and nuclear tests considering that 2017, however efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump to encourage it to quit its nuclear and rocket programs …