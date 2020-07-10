Images of Samsung’s bean-shaped earbuds leak again, including its charging case

Samsung’s upcoming bean-shaped earbuds have leaked again in a series of new pictures that have its charging case for the first time. The images were initially leaked by Evan Blass, before being republished by 9to5Google. As well as giving us our best look yet at the earbuds’ charging case and bronze color scheme, Blass also suggests that the earbuds will undoubtedly be called the Galaxy Buds Live, as opposed to the “Galaxy Beans.”

Although these are set to be Samsung’s 2nd pair of true wireless earbuds in 2010, they’re a substantial departure from the Galaxy Buds Plus. What’s notable about the design of the Galaxy Buds Live is that they don’t appear to have a silicon ear tip that sits in your ear canal while you put them on. Instead, there’s just a bean-shaped earbud that you wear in the outer part of your ear.

The charging case, which wasn’t contained in a previous leak from WinFuture, is comparable to what we’ve seen with other true wireless headphones. There’s no recessed section for the non-existent ear-tips to slot into, but otherwise we could see a typical set of charging pins.

A final note is that the pictures appear to show that the earbuds have a pair of microphones externally, as well as what 9to5Google calls a “vent-like speaker.” These microphones are likely to be employed for taking calls, and may also play a part in the active-noise cancellation that Gizmodo UK has reported these earbuds will support.

Alongside these pictures of Samsung’s upcoming true wireless earbuds, Blass has also posted new images of the Galaxy Tab S7. The images, that have been later republished by SamMobile, show a tablet with a similar design to the Galaxy Tab S6. It will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, and can have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

We shouldn’t have long to wait to learn if these rumors are accurate. The earbuds and tablet are required to be unveiled in August, where they’ll likely appear along with the Galaxy Note 20.