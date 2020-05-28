‘I’m under here!’ KCK boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A nine-year-old boy was trapped under a Jeep in his personal bedroom after who police say was a drunk driver plowed into his home.

It occurred at 2 a.m. Tuesday at South 52nd and Hagemann streets. It took the KCK Fire Rescue Squad over an hour to free the kid.

“At first I was just screaming cuss words at him. I’m like, ‘What the flip dude? I’m under here!’” Jamison Langley stated.

One second, he was up late watching YouTube and the subsequent second, Jamison was pinned beneath the Jeep.

Unable to maneuver and having bother respiratory, Jamison stated he was considering of his Guardian Angel.

“My dad passed away in January so, and I hoped that didn’t happen to me and if that did, at least I would be with him,” the 9-year-old thought.

The boy requested his dad for assist.

“‘Get me out of here,’ mainly. Just that and, ‘Dad, I’m scared,’ quite a lot,’” he recalled.

A paramedic named Chris stepped in for Jamison’s dad, protecting the boy calm, reassuring him every little thing could be OK.

“He was talking to me and making sure I could feel everything,” Jamison stated. “He had asked me some stupid, easy questions like who is the president and all that kind of stuff.”

Jamison has a message for the driver in his mid-40’s, who police say was drunk and driving so quick that the household’s doorbell digital camera didn’t choose him up till he hit the home.

“He trapped me under his Jeep for over an hour in my bedroom, and everything in there is destroyed,” Jamison stated. “Thanks to you my bunk bed is destroyed, my dresser is destroyed, my room is destroyed. If you are seeing this, this is all your fault.”

Somehow Jamison acquired out of the traumatic incident with simply cuts and bruises, however his stuff didn’t fare so nicely. Besides every little thing in his room, his bike, which had been sitting on the entrance garden was additionally broken.

One of the issues the fourth-grader was most upset about is that his PS4 was destroyed. He hoped to switch it with an X-Box, however insurance coverage will solely cowl the PS4.

Jamison stated he can reside with that.

There is a bit of excellent information. Jamison’s prized recorder that he performed throughout the faculty 12 months with the Kansas City Symphony was discovered intact whereas he surveyed the harm.

Besides that, he stated he feels fortunate to be alive.