I’m unbearably hot! Adorable moment black bear cools off in kiddie pool after wandering into a backyard in Virginia – Armenian News

A lady in Virginia was happily amazed when a big black bear ambled into her backyard and took a fast nap in the kiddiepool

Regina Keller was watering her flowers last Sunday when a black bear roamed into her backyard and chose to remain.

Footage shared to Facebook reveals the black bear getting into the little blue kiddie pool and water splashing onto the lawn, the Daily Mail reports.

The black bear was seen taking pleasure in the view for a couple of seconds prior to getting comfy and resting.

After finding simply the best area, the black bear rests its head on the kiddie pool’s edge and captures some shuteye.

“We definitely need a bigger pool!” composed Keller, who likewise shared a image of the bear taking a serene snooze in the afternoon heat