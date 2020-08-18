The first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention took place on Monday night, and it didn’t take long for the liberal elites of Hollywood to start fawning over the proceedings, as they do over everything else the Left does.

Hollywood actress-turned-radically leftwing activist Alyssa Milano kicked things off with a profanity-laced tweet in which she gushed over being a Democrat.

“I’m so happy I’m a f***ing Democrat,” Milano wrote, adding the hashtag “#DemConvention.”

Hollywood actor and director Rob Reiner was also “proud to be a Democrat” after seeing the singing of the national anthem, which gave him “chills.”

“Watching the singing of our National Anthem gave me chills,” Reiner tweeted. “So proud to see the real America. So proud to be a Democrat.”

The actress and singer Bette Midler, who is one of President Donald Trump’ biggest haters in Hollywood, gave her thoughts as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Trump’s narcissism crippled his response to the Coronavirus,” Midler said. “Disorganized, disinterested, lethargic, insecure, and just plain bored…